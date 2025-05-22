Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates

Metallica are in the middle of their 2025 North American leg of the M72 World Tour, but the legendary thrash metal band are not stopping anytime soon. They just revealed their plans for a new European leg next spring and summer.

The group shared these details: Greetings from the road as the M72 World Tour currently rolls through North America... we're not ready to stop yet! An incredible year four of M72 in 2026 will take us back to Europe next spring and summer to visit some cities we have not been to yet. The production will feature the same unique stadium production at mid-field in-the-round, with the Snake Pit in the center of the stage providing a complete 360° view of the show. We're excited to continue the now-tradition of No Repeat Weekends and will also have a mix of some One Night Only shows.

Frankfurt, Budapest, Dublin, and London will all feature No Repeat Weekend shows that will continue to offer a completely unique experience each night: two totally different set lists spanning our 40+ years with two different sets of support acts! Purchase a 2-Day ticket, and you won't hear the same song twice. As you've come to expect, we'll be sure to have lots of extracurricular events planned for you to hang with fellow Metallica fans on the day between shows.

Continuing with the new twist started in '25, there will be eight One Night Only shows, including long-overdue stops in Athens (for the first time since 2010), Chorzów (for the first time since 2008), and Cardiff (for the first time since 1996!). We'll also play single shows in Bucharest, Zurich, Berlin, Bologna, and Glasgow.

Each stadium show offers a variety of Enhanced Experiences, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, and food and beverage in the Black Box Lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit. The very popular "I Disappear Ticket" is back and is the ultimate pass for the fan who wants to run away with us for all the shows. Grab an I Disappear Ticket and attend every M72 2026 show in Europe! For more information about Enhanced Experiences and I Disappear Tickets, visit wearesuper.co/metallica. Travel packages will also be available for select locations, including hotel, ticket, and local transportation passes. Visit metallicatravel.com for all the info.

Doubling down on No Repeats, we're excited to share the stage with different opening bands each night of the No Repeat Weekends. One M72 veteran is returning as Pantera has signed up for another run with us. We're also reuniting with our World Magnetic touring partner/WorldWired guest, Gojira, and we're excited to welcome Knocked Loose and Avatar to the tour.

09* MAY - ATHENS, GREECE - OLYMPIC STADIUM

13* MAY - BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - ARENA NAȚIONALA

19* MAY - CHORZOW, POLAND - STADION SLĄSKI

22* & 24ˣ MAY - FRANKFURT, GERMANY - DEUTSCHE BANK PARK

27* MAY - ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - STADION LETZIGRUND

30* MAY - BERLIN, GERMANY - OLYMPIASTADION

03* JUNE - BOLOGNA, ITALY - STADIO RENATO DALL'ARA

11ˣ & 13* JUNE - BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - PUSKAS ARENA

19ˣ & 21* JUNE - DUBLIN, IRELAND - AVIVA STADIUM

25* JUNE - GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - HAMPDEN PARK

28* JUNE - CARDIFF, WALES - PRINCIPALITY STADIUM

03* & 05ˣ JULY - LONDON, ENGLAND - LONDON STADIUM

*Support: Gojira & Knocked Loose

ˣSupport: Pantera & Avatar

Related Stories

Metallica Share Nashville Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets' Classic

Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures

Metallica Share Classic 1995 Live Video

Metallica Share 'Battery Performance From Toronto Concert

News > Metallica