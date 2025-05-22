Singled Out: Little Us' 'Won't Be Long'

Melodic alt-rockers Little Us just released their brand new single "Won't Be Long", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

The heart of "Won't Be Long" was born in the midst of covid, expressing the emotion of feeling stuck despite giving everything you've got. Self-doubt and loneliness will creep in but this song reminds you not to run from pain or bury your feelings. "Won't Be Long" is a message of hope and resilience, it begs you to keep moving forward and believing that your effort will pay off.

While the pandemic heightened feelings of isolation and uncertainty for us (along with probably everyone) our band previously faced a unique set of struggles that in a weird way prepared us for it. Over the years, one of our members moved to Colorado, another attended school in Pennsylvania, and another in Florida. This put us over 3000 miles apart all at once and could've been the end of our music careers.

But instead of getting discouraged, we got busy. We started meeting, writing, and rehearsing remotely while continuing to book shows despite the distance. These new challenges could've divided us, but somehow we feel closer than ever. We're so glad we stayed dedicated and pushed through this difficult time because it was more than worth it.

In a way, this song is a love letter to our perseverance and a guide to others that are on their own journey. Don't give up, it "Won't Be Long".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

