Billy Joel shared the bad news with fans that he has been forced to cancel his upcoming live dates because he has been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).
His camp shared the following information via social media, "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.
"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.
"He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.
Bill shared, "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."
Billy Joel Recovering From Surgery And Postpones Live Dates
Billy Joel In The Studio For 'Glass Houses' Anniversary
Billy Joel Forced To Postpone Hard Rock Show Due To Medical Procedure
Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium
Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue- Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video- more
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates- Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness- Falling In Reverse Launching North American Tour- more
Nate Smith Shares Heartfelt 'Dads Don't Die'- Lainey Wilson Streaming 'Somewhere Over Laredo'- Chris Stapleton Shares 'Bad As I Used To Be'- more
mgk Delivers 'Cliche' Video- Joe Jonas Releases 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'- Waka Flocka Flame Recruited by. DJ Proppa For 'Grive St. Party'- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue
Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video
Mother Mother Take On Double Standards With 'FINGER' Video
Black Label Society, The Darkness, Steven Adler Lead Monsters of Rock Cruise 2026 Lineup
I Prevail Unleash 'Violent Nature' Video
Ronnie Romero Releases New Album 'Live At Rock Imperium Festival'
Toad The Wet Sprocket Expand Good Intentions Tour
Green Day Expand 'Saviors' Album With 'edition de luxe'