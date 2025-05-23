.

Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue

05-23-2025
Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue

Billy Joel shared the bad news with fans that he has been forced to cancel his upcoming live dates because he has been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

His camp shared the following information via social media, "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.

"He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.

Bill shared, "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

