Nick Mason Releases New Live Version Mix Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Echoes'

(hennemusic) Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets have released a new mix of a live recording of the Pink Floyd classic, "Echoes", on streaming platforms. An ATMOS mix by Steven Wilson, it was recorded at the band's show on August 1, 2024 at the Centennial Hall in Frankfurt, Germany, and was originally a Record Store Day vinyl-only release.
When the band (Nick Mason, Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Dom Beken and Lee Harris) was founded it was with one simple ambition - to play and celebrate the early music of Pink Floyd. Following a handful of shows in the back room of a pub, their 2019 debut tour was met with huge acclaim from music critics and Pink Floyd fans alike, but inevitably they asked themselves "what next?", and 'Echoes' felt like a natural answer!
The undertaking of playing "Echoes" live is something that should not be understated. The track is a complex 23+ minute record. It swoops and dives, there are dynamic shifts in mood, tempo and instrumentation moving from tranquil, atmospheric passages to intense soundscapes - even the thought of undertaking playing such a track live, let alone one that holds such significance to millions of fans worldwide, is beyond comprehension to many, but it was a challenge Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets embraced.
They started playing the track as part of The Echoes Tour that was delayed until 2022 due to Covid. Like their debut tour, it was met globally with huge acclaim and 'Echoes' stood out in their set.
