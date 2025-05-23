Singled Out: Eric Sleeper's Ghost

New Jersey alt-rocker Eric Sleeper just released his new studio album "Beautiful Lies", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "Ghost". Here is the story:
"Ghost" is a song I wrote to test the standard for artists, questioning when capitalist mindsets trump authenticity, and you become a weak version of yourself, chasing a lie. "Beautiful lies are never modest" as said in the song, and it's easy to slip into that hole and join the rat race for validation.
This was all recorded in a professional studio, I play everything except drums, which is covered by Simon Ficken, who produced the album. This song starts off the album and is the reason for the title "Beautiful Lies".
I discovered this really cool guitar delay setting I have been messing with, and decided to try it out with some of the solo guitar work in "Ghost." There are lots of layers with the vocals to add a hymn like melody in the background of the chorus. The recording process was smooth, and I would say my favorite part is the bridge breakdown after the chorus where I get to showcase my unique approach to music.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
