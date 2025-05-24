Doro Aims Straight To The Heart With 'Warriors Of The Sea'

Doro have released a new track called "Warriors of the Sea". Metalville sent over these details: "With 'Warriors of the Sea,' I wanted to create an anthem that goes straight to the heart," explains Doro. "It's a song that brings joy - on land and at sea, especially on one of the many metal cruises - and expresses a strong sense of unity."

"Warriors of the Sea" is a captivating anthem in which the legendary artist unleashes all her power and unmistakable passion. With heartfelt intensity, DORO sings every note, while powerful choirs amplify the song's epic atmosphere.

A track that immediately casts a spell over rock and metal fans - and perfectly embodies what DORO has stood for over decades: uncompromising heavy metal power!

