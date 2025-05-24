Metallica Stream 'The Unforgiven' From Second Nashville Show

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of the 1991 classic, "The Unforgiven", from the second of two recent shows in Nashville, TN. The song was featured during the band's May 3 event at the city's Nissan Stadium, where they were joined by openers Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
"The Unforgiven" originally appeared on the band's self-titled, fifth album, "Metallica" (aka "The Black Album"), which delivered Metallica's commercial breakthrough as the group's first album to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.
Metallica is also sharing video of the "72 Seasons" single, "Too Far Gone?", from the Nashville event; stream both performances here
