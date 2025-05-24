.

Metallica Stream 'The Unforgiven' From Second Nashville Show

Bruce Henne | 05-24-2025
Metallica Stream 'The Unforgiven' From Second Nashville Show

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of the 1991 classic, "The Unforgiven", from the second of two recent shows in Nashville, TN. The song was featured during the band's May 3 event at the city's Nissan Stadium, where they were joined by openers Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

"The Unforgiven" originally appeared on the band's self-titled, fifth album, "Metallica" (aka "The Black Album"), which delivered Metallica's commercial breakthrough as the group's first album to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.

Metallica is also sharing video of the "72 Seasons" single, "Too Far Gone?", from the Nashville event; stream both performances here

Related Stories
Metallica Stream 'The Unforgiven' From Second Nashville Show

Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates

Metallica Share Nashville Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets' Classic

Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures

Metallica Share Classic 1995 Live Video

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Kelly Hansen Explains Why He Is Leaving Foreigner- Nikki Sixx And Fred Coury Working On New Project- Stream Joe Bonamassa's New Single- more

Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue- Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Launches Sphere Las Vegas Show- Nate Smith Shares Heartfelt 'Dads Don't Die'- Lainey Wilson Streaming 'Somewhere Over Laredo'- Chris Stapleton- more

-
Day In Pop

James Bay Looks Back With 'Chaos And The Calm 10 Years Out'- Burna Boy And Travis Scott Share 'TaTaTa' Video- mgk Delivers 'Cliche' Video- Joe Jonas- more

Reviews

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!

Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville

Latest News

Kelly Hansen Explains Why He Is Leaving Foreigner

Nikki Sixx And Fred Coury Working On New Project

Stream Joe Bonamassa's New Single 'Drive By The Exit Sign'

Skunk Anansie Mark 'The Painful Truth' Release With 'Shame' Visualizer

Holy Wars Return With Vulnerable 'I Feel Everything'

Doro Aims Straight To The Heart With 'Warriors Of The Sea'

KMFDM Deliver 'HAU RUCK 2025' Album

Stereolab Return With Their First New Album In 15 Years