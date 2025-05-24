Nikki Sixx And Fred Coury Working On New Project

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx took to X on Saturday (May 24th) morning and shared that he has been writing with Cinderella's Fred Coury for a new project, but it's not a new band.
Sixx tweeted, Been on a writing frenzy with @fredcoury for an annimation project I started with Rob Minkoff ( Lion King director )...We have amazing production and writing teams attached as we roll full speed ahead.
"Look forward to sharing more soon. As a writer it's really juicing my creativity on all levels-Enjoy the weekend. #SobrietyRocks"
