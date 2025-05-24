Singled Out: It's Karma It's Cool's Crashability

It's Karma It's Cool are giving fans a taste of their forthcoming "One Million Suburban Sunsets" album with the release of their new single "Crashability", and to celebrate we asked James Styrin to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

'Crashability' is the first single to be taken from our forthcoming new album, 'One Million Suburban Sunsets' which will follow later in the year. It's filled with loud guitars and attitude, and pretty much sets the tone for the whole album. We don't set out to write singles, we just write a bunch of songs, but 'Crashability' seemed perfect to open the album and be the first song people get to hear from it.

It's about living in this modern world, trying to get through, and that we're all in this together. We need each other more now than ever. It's available as a free download from our Bandcamp, before being made more widely available.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

