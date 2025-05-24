Tesla Release 'From The Heart' Video

(hennemusic) Tesla has released a video for "From The Heart", a track from the band's "All About Love" EP. The acoustic instrumental, written by guitarist Frank Hannon, is featured on the project alongside four versions of "All About Love" - including Acoustic, Electric, Hybrid, and Live - as well as "Walk Away", a concert favorite from 2007's "Real To Reel Vol I."

"I recorded this song in my home studio after hearing the melody in my head for weeks on the Tesla tour last year," says Hannon. "I layered the parts using my Gibson Dove acoustic for the main track and overdubbing a small Gibson 00 parlor size acoustic that has a punchy sound. Despite the small size of the guitar, it's very loud. I visited the factory with Tommy Shaw when Tesla toured with Styx, and he encouraged me to buy it. This is the lead guitar sound you hear on 'From The Heart'. After I recorded the parts, Dave Rude learned it and plays it live in concert. It's a fun moment in the show."

Tesla recently announced dates for a new fall residency in Las Vegas. The five-show run of "Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency" will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like "Modern Day Cowboy," "Hang Tough" and "Edison's Medicine," as well as their acoustic driven songs such as "Signs" and "Love Song" (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits).

