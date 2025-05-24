The Dillinger Escape Plan The 'Hidden Band' For 2025 Furnace Fest

Organizers of the Furnace Fest have revealed that The Dillinger Escape Plan are the "hidden" band that will be taking part in the 2025 installment of the festival in Birmingham, AL this fall.

The festival shared via Instagram, "Are we taking bets on how many people are about to comment "I knew it!"? The long-awaited reveal is finally here, please welcome @dillingerescapeplan to the @furnacefest 2025 lineup! We gotta pace ourselves this year... Sunday is going to be WILD!"

The group shared, "@furnacefest we couldn't leave you out of the fun, we will be celebrating Calculating Infinity and playing along side so many friends. See you in October!"

Furnace Fest 2025 will be taking place October 3rd through 5th is at Sloss Furnace in Birmingham, AL.

