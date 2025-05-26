Artist Previews Black Sabbath Hometown Mural

Local Birmingham, England artist Mr Murals gave fans a small preview of a huge mural that he is painting of Black Sabbath in their hometown, ahead of their big final concert this July.

Murals showed two photos of his rendering of Bill Ward and shared, ""The top image is from 7:30am and the bottom image is 3:30pm. Its a little unfortunate the wall sticks out slightly towards the top but making it work as best as possible I have loved how many people have stopped to chat so far, 99% of the public think I'm painting Jesus"

He also shared in a separate post, "I don't know if its just a Birmingham thing, but everybody is unbelievable kind throughout the process. Even at the stages when the faces don't look that great everybody only says nice things and gives encouragement.

"I even had people stop to appreciate how well we painted the wall black and what a difference its made (before any artwork at all) Are all cities this kind?"

Related Stories

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Fuels Robbie Williams' 'Rocket'

Candlemass Rock 'Sabbath Bloody Sabbath'

Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Riff Revealed By Wolfgang

Ozzy Osbourne To Talk Final Concert And Lemmy

News > Black Sabbath