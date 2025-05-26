Billy Joel's Daughter Thanks Fans For Support After Legend's Diagnoses

Billy Joel shocked fans last week when he revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare brain disorder, and his daughter Alexis Roderick Joel took to social media this morning (May 26th), to thank fans for their support after Billy shared the sad news.
Joel announced last week that he was canceling his upcoming live dates after he was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). In a statement, his team shared, "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.
"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.
"He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage." Bill shared, "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."
Alexis shared the following message to fans this morning on Facebook, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future."
