.

Metallica Share Virginia Performance Of 'Enter Sandman'

Bruce Henne | 05-26-2025
Metallica Share Virginia Performance Of 'Enter Sandman'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from a May 7 show in Blacksburg, VA. The lead single from the group's self-titled album (aka "The Black Album") was featured during the band's show at the city's Lane Stadium, where the band was joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

"Enter Sandman" delivered Metallica its first US Top 20 single while the album earned the band's first US No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 16 million copies in the region.

Metallica has expanded their ongoing M72 World Tour with the announcement of 2026 European tour dates; tickets for the series - which will open in Athens, Greece on May 9, 2026 - will go on sale this week.

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "72 Seasons" single, "Lux AEterna", from the Virginia event; stream both videos from the concert here.

Related Stories
Metallica Share Virginia Performance Of 'Enter Sandman'

Metallica Stream 'The Unforgiven' From Second Nashville Show

Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates

Metallica Share Nashville Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets' Classic

Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Never Before Heard Motorhead Song To Premiere Today- Billy Joel's Daughter Thanks Fans For Support After Legend's Diagnoses- more

Reviews

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!

Latest News

The Grogans Mark Album Release With 'Have A Little Dream' Live Video

Never Before Heard Motorhead Song To Premiere Today

Billy Joel's Daughter Thanks Fans For Support After Legend's Diagnoses

Metallica Share Virginia Performance Of 'Enter Sandman'

Simple Minds In The Studio For 'Once Upon A Time' Anniversary

Singled Out: Michael Isaak's Wrong Version of Me

Tesla Release 'From The Heart' Video

Kelly Hansen Explains Why He Is Leaving Foreigner