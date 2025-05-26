Metallica Share Virginia Performance Of 'Enter Sandman'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from a May 7 show in Blacksburg, VA. The lead single from the group's self-titled album (aka "The Black Album") was featured during the band's show at the city's Lane Stadium, where the band was joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
"Enter Sandman" delivered Metallica its first US Top 20 single while the album earned the band's first US No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 16 million copies in the region.
Metallica has expanded their ongoing M72 World Tour with the announcement of 2026 European tour dates; tickets for the series - which will open in Athens, Greece on May 9, 2026 - will go on sale this week.
Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "72 Seasons" single, "Lux AEterna", from the Virginia event; stream both videos from the concert here.
