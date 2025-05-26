Never Before Heard Motorhead Song To Premiere Today

SiriusXM host Mark Strigl revealed that he will be premiering a previously unheard Motorhead track on Ozzy's Boneyard today that will be featured on the forthcoming "The Manticore Tapes" album.

Mark shared, "Motorhead fans - you're not going to want to miss this. Today on Ozzy's Boneyard (SiriusXM Channel 38), I'll be premiering a never-before-heard version of a song from The Manticore Tapes, the brand-new unearthed Motorhead album dropping next month.

"Tune in during the 3 PM Eastern / 12 Noon Pacific hour to hear it first. We're celebrating 50 years of Motorhead all day on the channel - join me as we honor one of the most iconic bands in rock history. Lemmy lives forever."

