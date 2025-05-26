Singled Out: Michael Isaak's Wrong Version of Me

Michael Isaak recently released his new deeply introspective single "Wrong Version of Me" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us a little bit about the news track. Here is the story:

I wrote "Wrong Version of Me" right after deciding I was moving to New York. It was one of those moments where excitement and fear are sitting side by side. The last time I moved away from home, I lost myself in a way that was hard to explain. I remember looking in the mirror and not recognizing the person looking back. This song became a promise to myself - to stay honest, and to hold onto who I am.

When it came to recording, I wanted to capture that raw, instinctive feeling we'd found on "Say Too Much", and do it in LA, surrounded by the people I'd miss the most. Charlie Hickey and Tyler Graham produced it, and I brought in my band - Matt TC Lucas on the drums and Will Martinez with his box of weird guitar pedals. It was a beautiful mess in the best way. We recorded a lot of it live, just feeding off each other in the room. It felt like a send-off, in a way. One last moment with the boys before the move.

At its heart, "Wrong Version of Me" is about learning how to stay yourself when everything around you is changing. It's about carrying the most important parts of you into new places, even when it's scary. I hope when people hear it, they feel a little less alone in those moments of uncertainty. And for me, it's a reminder to keep showing up as myself - no walls, no front, just Michael.

