In Flames Part Way With Tanner Wayne

In Flames announced on Tuesday (May 27th) that they have parted ways with drummer Tanner Wayne, who joined the band to replace Joe Rickard in the band in 2018.

The band shared the following, "It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that we announce our creative decision to part ways with Tanner Wayne. His dedication and musicianship over the past several years has left, and will continue to leave, a lasting mark on this band. We wish him nothing but the best.

"We appreciate your support and understanding at this time and hope to see you all on tour this summer." No word at press time who the band will be bringing in to replace Wayne.

