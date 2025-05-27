.

Queen Awarded 2025 Polar Music Prize

05-27-2025
Queen Awarded 2025 Polar Music Prize

Rock legends Queen were honored with the 2025 Polar Music Prize tonight (May 27th) at a gala in Stockholm, Sweden, along with Herbie Hancock and Barbara Hannigan.

Roger Taylor had this to say, "When we started our band...we had ambitions, but never dreamed of the journey that was to follow. We were fortunate in the fact that our four wildly different personalities came together to achieve a wonderful chemistry.

"The Polar Music Prize is exceptional in the fact that unlike other awards it recognises the entirety of an artiste's career. What an honour to be included in the glittering cavalcade of previous laureates. True Olympian company indeed. We are so proud to be the recipients of this incredibly prestigious award."

Brian May added, "In this special moment, I contemplate how that younger Brian May in 1974 would have felt if he knew that we would be living this kind of dream 50 years in the future."

Related Stories
Queen Awarded 2025 Polar Music Prize

Poiison And Dono Team For 'Moody (Remix)' Video

Queens of the Stone Age Announce Alive in the Catacombs Premiere

Selena Honored With Lifetime Achievement Plaque By RIAA

Allison Ponthier Returns With 'Karaoke Queen' Visualizer

News > Queen

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

'Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo' Hit Maker Rick Derringer Has Died- Queen Awarded 2025 Polar Music Prize- Creed Car Rocks Indianapolis 500- Banquets Reuniting- more

Reviews

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!

Latest News

Gene Simmons Meets Veteran Who Liberated His Mother From Concentration Camp

In Flames Part Way With Tanner Wayne

Creed Car Rocks Indianapolis 500

Banquets Reuniting For First Show In Almost A Decade

Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary Celebrated By Veil Of The Serpent

Cartel Celebrating 'Chroma' 20th Anniversary With Tour and Special Reissue

Queen Awarded 2025 Polar Music Prize

'Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo' Hit Maker Rick Derringer Has Died