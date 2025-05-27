Queen Awarded 2025 Polar Music Prize

Rock legends Queen were honored with the 2025 Polar Music Prize tonight (May 27th) at a gala in Stockholm, Sweden, along with Herbie Hancock and Barbara Hannigan.

Roger Taylor had this to say, "When we started our band...we had ambitions, but never dreamed of the journey that was to follow. We were fortunate in the fact that our four wildly different personalities came together to achieve a wonderful chemistry.

"The Polar Music Prize is exceptional in the fact that unlike other awards it recognises the entirety of an artiste's career. What an honour to be included in the glittering cavalcade of previous laureates. True Olympian company indeed. We are so proud to be the recipients of this incredibly prestigious award."

Brian May added, "In this special moment, I contemplate how that younger Brian May in 1974 would have felt if he knew that we would be living this kind of dream 50 years in the future."

Related Stories

Poiison And Dono Team For 'Moody (Remix)' Video

Queens of the Stone Age Announce Alive in the Catacombs Premiere

Selena Honored With Lifetime Achievement Plaque By RIAA

Allison Ponthier Returns With 'Karaoke Queen' Visualizer

News > Queen