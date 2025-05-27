.

'Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo' Hit Maker Rick Derringer Has Died

05-27-2025
'Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo' Hit Maker Rick Derringer Has Died

Rick Derringer, best known for the classic rock hit "Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo," has passed away, according to his friend and former bandmate Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell, Dio).

Vinnie took to Facebook today (May 27th) to share the sad news with his fans. He wrote, "I woke up this morning to some sad news. My mentor and friend Rick Derringer has passed, Derringer was the first professional band I played in in 1976.

"Rick was a great guitarist and even more a teacher to me, recording, playing clubs and arenas. I went into the band with eyes wide open, ready to learn from a seasoned professional Rick. We recorded 3 albums together and played many tours, opening for Aerosmith, Boston, Foghat and more.

"We even co headlined with Journey on some gigs, we also had Tom Petty, The Runaways open for us, it was an amazing experience working together with Rick. I will never forget him, he was a amazing songwriter, guitarists and friend, may he rest in peace. "

Related Stories
'Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo' Hit Maker Rick Derringer Has Died

News > Rick Derringer

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Artist Previews Black Sabbath Hometown Mural- Slipknot's Jim Root Wants To Go Old School With New Album- Billy Joel's Daughter Thanks Fans For Support- more

Reviews

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!

Latest News

'Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo' Hit Maker Rick Derringer Has Died

Samantha Fish Adds Troy Redfern As Special Guests For Upcoming Shows

W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For Kick Off The 2025 Album ONE Alive World Tour Of Europe

Singled Out: The Modbeats' Hold Me Roll Me

Artist Previews Black Sabbath Hometown Mural

Slipknot's Jim Root Wants To Go Old School With New Album

The Grogans Mark Album Release With 'Have A Little Dream' Live Video

Never Before Heard Motorhead Song To Premiere Today