Singled Out: The Modbeats' Hold Me Roll Me

Cherry Hill, NJ rockers The Modbeats continue to generate buzz with their brand new single "Hold Me Roll Me", and to celebrate the track's release we asked Philip Dunn to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Hold Me Roll Me" is a rock 'n' roll song, plain and simple. An "Old Time Rock n Roll" for the 21st century. I certainly had Bolan/T.REX, The Stones, and The Stooges on my mind when coming up with this tune.

Concerning the lyrics, the only place my mind would take me was this classic rock 'n' roll imagery. I'm just glad I could find a way to name-check Elmore James!

My personal favorite part of the song is when the glockenspiel comes in with a little Nile Rodgers kind of guitar thing... Almost gives it a bit of a disco dance element to the rock 'n' roll theme.

On our forthcoming debut LP, this song fades out, and the final track will fade in. I love that.

Also, I would love to hear an extended dance remix cut of this song. We need to make that happen.

