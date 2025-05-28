.

Ozzy Speaks About Final Concert and More

Metal legend and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne will be sitting down with Billy Morrison for a brand new episode of Ozzy Speaks today on his Ozzy's Boneyard SiriusXM channel.

Co-host Morrison shared the following about the episode via social media, "On this episode of Ozzy Speaks, @OzzyOsbourne and @BILLYMorrisonOfficial talk about Ozzy's final performance, set for July 5th in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

"Ozzy reflects on the significance of the show, shares stories, and plays music from the bands performing that day-all with his signature raw honesty and humor.

"Wed (5/28) 5pET/2p PT

"Rebroadcasts (ET): Wed (5/28) 11p; Thu (5/29) 8a, Thu (5/29) 9p; Fri (5/30) 7a, Fri (5/30) 2p; Sat (5/31) 3a, Sat (5/31) 11a, Sat (5/31) 7p; Sun (6/1) 12p

Hear it anytime on SXM App, search "Ozzy Speaks'"

Ozzy Speaks About Final Concert and More

