Singled Out: Solence's Where Were You..?

Electronic metal group Solence just shared their new single "Where Were You..?" from their forthcoming "Angels Calling" album (out Oct 13) and to celebrate we asked singer Markus Videsäter to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

After writing a full album in 2023/2024, we still felt like we had some more to give so we scrapped pretty much all the songs besides our favorites and sat down and wrote ANGELS CALLING - our album that comes out now in October.

"Where Were You..?" was one of the first songs we wrote, and it immediately felt so exciting. I wanted to write something with a chorus that hits you in the face right in the beginning, while still having that emotional connection to it, and I'm so proud of the result, but also of everyone for having the energy and motivation to keep pushing a little bit further with the music.

The lyrics on this one speaks for itself, but it's a very personal song about me being really supportive to someone and when it's time to return the favor, they're suddenly very busy and unresponsive. I bet everyone has felt this feeling of betrayal, confusion and hurt. It's not an easy experience to go through and together with the music I feel like it's a powerful experience to listen to.

As usual the whole album is full of bangers and I'm extremely f***ing excited to get it out in the world, 'til then - listen to "Where Were You..?"!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

