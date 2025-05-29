Metallica Share 1995 Devil's Dance Live Video In Load Reissue Preview

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a vintage performance of the "Reload" track, "Devil's Dance", in the latest preview to the release of the upcoming Remastered Deluxe Box Set of the band's 1996 album, "Load."

"September 3, 1995: We headed north to the Arctic Circle for a little Polar Beach Party with some lucky contest winners and all of the locals in Tuktoyaktuk, Canada," says the group. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime gig, and we have such amazing memories from our visit. Here's a look at an early performance of "Devil's Dance" from this ultra-special show. See the full concert from Tuk within the "Load" Remastered Deluxe Box Set, coming out on June 13."

Dubbed "The Whole Kitchen Sink," the box includes more than 10 lbs of content across six pieces of vinyl, 15 CDs, four DVDs, a 128-page book, and reproduced memorabilia.

The remastered "Load" will also be available in multiple formats, including standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), as well as a 3CD Expanded Edition.

