Tommy Stinson To Play Backyard Show

Tommy Stinson of Replacements, Guns N' Roses, and Bash & Pop fame will be returning to his roots by playing a tiny intimate backyard show in Port Clinton, OH on June 20th.
According to the Bandsintown listing, "Though this show is happening in someone's backyard, it isn't a private show, anyone can buy a ticket. Once you do, we'll email you the address. We can tell you that it is near Lakeview Park.
"Backyard show - bring a blanket, a low lawn chair, some snacks BYOB. Plenty of street parking. "doors" 7, music will start around 7:30 Tommy's going to play solo, he's going to play with his friend Karla Rose accompanying him on violin & back-up vocals.
"Karla will also open the show with a short set. It's going to be a hoot!" Grab tickets here
