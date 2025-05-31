ALEXSUCKS Release 'Flowers & Dirt' Video

ALEXSUCKS have released a music video for their brand new single "Flowers & Dirt," featuring Lola Bllue. Warner Records shared these details: A tribute to finding love in low places, the dizzy song comes with a raw but stylishly shot music video. The release follows the news that the band is playing Lollapalooza on July 31 between dates supporting Late Night Drive Home's forthcoming U.S. tour.

"Flowers & Dirt" uncoils a jagged mix of post-punk guitar and dance-punk rhythm as ALEXSUCKS frontman Alex Alvarez sings about the kind of romance that feels like fate: "You and me, flowers and dirt / Always on me, your initials are burnt / If you're lonely, I'll be there wherever you are / My heartbeat / You are what's keeping me run / Just you and me"..." His real-life girlfriend, indie-pop artist Lola Bllue, lends her own cool vocal to the mix for a duet that captures them in their prime.

In the "Flowers & Dirt" video, ALEXSUCKS bring their roaring stage presence to a couple of unlikely venues - a dusty patch of grass and weeds beneath some trees, and what's left of the garage of an abandoned home in the desert. Intercut with B-roll of Alex, Lola, and the guys, the band rips through the song with the same verve and cool that they bring to packed clubs.

The new music follows ALEXSUCKS's recently wrapped headlining U.S. tour - which included a sold-out gig at historic West Hollywood haunt The Troubadour - and their explosive February single, "Worm in the Sun," dubbed "an absolute banger" by Ones to Watch. It's all part of a wild run that finds the band continuing to solidify themselves as the new faces of modern rock.

Inspired by the contemporary raw rock revival while bringing their own unpredictable mix of sonic influences, undeniable urgency, and reflective yet catchy lyrics, ALEXSUCKS crashed into the L.A. indie scene in 2023 with their debut album The Gutter. The striking standouts "6 Pack and Cigarettes" and "Can We Forget" tallied over 4.2 million and 3.3 million streams, respectively, at one point pushing the band's monthly Spotify listener count over 800,000.

Rounded out by guitarist John Luther, drummer Jonny Ransom, and bassist Garrett Orseno (aka DJ Topgun), the band capped off 2024 with their head-turning Warm Beers EP. Thus far, the short but impactful set has earned 10 million total streams and gushing acclaim from press and artists alike. Alternative Press hailed Warm Beers as a "six-song collection that spans the worlds of alternative rock, dance-punk, and old-school MTV," going on to profess, "The project's standout track, and namesake, adopts a quiet-loud dynamic (a technique that defined '90s alt à la Pixies and Sonic Youth) while building toward an addicting refrain." Meanwhile, Zac Carper of 2024 tourmates FIDLAR urged 303 Magazine, "Everybody needs to check out the band that is supporting us. ALEXSUCKS. They have this song called 'Warm Beers' that makes me cry."

ALEXSUCKS TOUR DATES

^with Late Night Drive Home^

Jul 16 - Austin, TX - Antone's^

Jul 18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger^

Jul 19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston^

Jul 20 - Dallas, TX - The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues^

Jul 22 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade^

Jul 23 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall^

Jul 25 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse^

Jul 26 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom^

Jul 27 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall^

Jul 29 - Detroit, MI - El Club^

Jul 30 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium^

Jul 31 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Chicago 2025

Aug 2 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater^

Aug 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell^

Aug 5 - Seattle, WA - Neumos^

Aug 6 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre^

Aug 8 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst^

Aug 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre^

Aug 10 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard^

Aug 12 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford^

Aug 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom^

Aug 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Uptown Funk Dueling Pianos^

Aug 16 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace^

