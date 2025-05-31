.

Def Leppard Share Latest Episode Of Behind The Tour 2025

Bruce Henne | 05-31-2025
(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing the latest episode of Behind The Tour 2025, a video series highlighting the UK band's latest tour of North America.

"In Episode 2 of Behind The Tour," says the group, "Def Leppard rehearse for tour, perform in San Juan, PR and Ocean City, MD, and enjoy some leisure time with a round of golf, some pickleball and more!"

Both the Puerto Rico and Maryland performances took place this earlier this month, as the group prepares to open a full summer series of dates, starting at Milwaukee, WI's Summerfest on June 19.

The tour will include a mix of Bret Michaels, The Struts, or Extreme as openers.

Stream episode 2 of Behind The Tour 2025 here

