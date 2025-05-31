HAIM Get Nostalgic With New Song 'Take Me Back'

HAIM have released a brand new single "Take Me Back", which is the latest preview to group's forthcoming 4th studio album, "I Quit", that is set to be released on June 20th.
According to the announcement, the sisters found themselves in a particularly nostalgic place when writing the track, explaining, "for the first time since high school, the three of us all found ourselves single. We were going out a lot; just the three of us spending quality time together. So much so that we would reminisce about living at home and all the crazy stories that happened during our teenage years".
"Take me back" follows previously released I quit singles "Relationships" and "Down to be wrong" in addition to "Everybody's trying to figure me out." I quit will be released on June 20th on Columbia Records; the 15-track album was produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Danielle Haim. Pitchfork named I quit one of the most anticipated albums of the summer, raving, "the bittersweet tracks on I quit...are some of HAIM's most intriguing to-date," while Paste declared "the build-up to HAIM's Women In Music Part III follow-up has been a master class," and Vulture also included I quit on their round-up of summer releases they can't wait to hear.
HAIM will embark on their extensive "I quit tour" this fall hitting North America and the UK (see below for full list of tour dates). The band are fresh off a triumphant set at the UK's BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend and next perform at Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, Spain on June 6th and in Portugal on June 14th.
