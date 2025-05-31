Iron Maiden Share Recap Video For Run For Your Lives Tour Opening Night

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden is sharing a video recap of the opening night of the band's Run For Your Lives Tour. The May 27 event at the Budapest Arena in Hungary saw the iconic UK outfit deliver a 17-song set of tracks highlighting the band's early era, including the first performances for some in more than 20 years - and the first show with new touring drummer Simon Dawson following the retirement of longtime member Nicko McBrain.

"Well, what a way of starting this monumental tour with a couple of sold-out nights In Budapest," shared manager Rod Smallwood. "It was the perfect place to open this tour - a great venue, an incredible city, in fact, one of my favourites, and you very passionate Hungarian fans. And of course, not forgetting the travelling fans that came from far and very wide to experience the excitement of the big reveal! To see hundreds of fans and FC members in the aptly-named Heroes Square the day before the first show was fantastic as always.

"We were delighted to see the reaction and appreciation for the new production that has enabled everyone to experience these iconic songs in a way we've never been able to before. This was quite an operation to achieve but we will let you have more insight into that very soon.

"We also want to acknowledge the amazing welcome you gave Simon on his first shows with us. He felt your support from the start - and asks me to thank you all.

"A huge thank you to every one of you who kept your phones down, respected the band and your fellow fans, and embraced the show the way it's meant to be experienced - in the room with us. That was a great boost for us and the band appreciated it greatly."

The 2025 Run For Your Lives series marks 50 years since bassist Steve Harris formed the band in East London on Christmas Day in 1975 after leaving his former outfit, Smiler; the new group rehearsed for months before making its official live debut in May of 1976.

