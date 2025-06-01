Iron Maiden's Manager Angry At Certain Fans

Iron Maiden's manager Rod Smallwood shared a message with fans following the kick off of their Run For Your Lives World Tour in Budapest last week, and expressed his frustration with fans that did not honor the band's request to keep their phones put away during the concert.

Rod shared, "Well, what a way of starting this monumental tour with a couple of sold-out nights In Budapest. It was the perfect place to open this tour - a great venue, an incredible city, in fact, one of my favourites, and you very passionate Hungarian fans. And of course, not forgetting the travelling fans that came from far and very wide to experience the excitement of the big reveal! To see hundreds of fans and FC members in the aptly-named Heroes Square the day before the first show was fantastic as always.

"We were delighted to see the reaction and appreciation for the new production that has enabled everyone to experience these iconic songs in a way we've never been able to before. This was quite an operation to achieve but we will let you have more insight into that very soon.

"We also want to acknowledge the amazing welcome you gave Simon on his first shows with us. He felt your support from the start - and asks me to thank you all.

"A huge thank you to every one of you who kept your phones down, respected the band and your fellow fans, and embraced the show the way it's meant to be experienced - in the room with us. That was a great boost for us and the band appreciated it greatly. It is so much better when they can see you unencumbered and that drives them on without that distraction. For the selfish few that didn't and just had to keep videoing... I wish you nothing but a very sore arm!

"But they were few, and we do hope this support from fans, especially in the floor area in front of the sound desk, continues in Prague tomorrow and beyond. As I said before, by all means take the odd quick pic as a memento of a great night, but otherwise please keep your phone in your pocket.

"On we go now to the first huge outdoor show and another fantastic sold out crowd waiting for us. We're starting to hit our stride already and it's going to be some ride for these next couple of months."

Related Stories

Iron Maiden Share Recap Video For Run For Your Lives Tour Opening Night

Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary Celebrated By Veil Of The Serpent

Ghost Becomes Fifth Most Popular Rock Band on Ultimate Guitar

Iron Maiden's New Drummer Reminds Bruce Of Clive Burr

News > Iron Maiden