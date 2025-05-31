The KISS Army Storms Vegas event will be taking place on November 14th through 16th at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and in a new interview frontman Paul Stanley gave some details about what the special event will involve.
Stanley was a guest on The 500 With Josh Adam Meyers podcast and said of the special event to celebrate the band's fan club, "This will be, for lack of a better description, it's a Kiss Kruise in Vegas. It's a Kiss Kruise without a boat or without a ship.
"We'll take over the Virgin Hotel, and all the things that people have come to expect on a Kiss Kruise will happen. It's a chance for international fans and friends to convene, as they always have.
"And there'll be Q&As, time spent with each person in the band. We will play, although looking more like this [without any makeup or special stage outfits] than in classic gear. It's gonna be really, really cool, and A lot of things are being added to it.
I would've liked to have perhaps had the menu to give to everybody a long time ago, but it's still evolving. So, there'll be great people playing, great bands, all kinds of competitions, all the things that we've done in the past on the cruise. Just like a tribal gathering with music and entertainment. Like I said, it's a landlocked Kiss Kruise."
Tash Sultana Celebrates Return To The Roots With 'Kiss The Sky' Performance Video
Watch Phil X & The Drills' 'I Love You On Her Lips' Lyric Video
Gene Simmons Meets Veteran Who Liberated His Mother From Concentration Camp
Foxwarren Release 'Deadhead' Video
Sammy Hagar Looking At Doing Another Las Vegas Residency- Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans- Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP- more
Linkin Park Extend From Zero World Reunion Tour Into 2026- Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video- Turnstile: Never Enough Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Ashley Monroe Teams Up With Brittney Spencer for 'Bitter Swisher Sweet'- Grace Potter Delivers T Bone Burnett Produced Album 'Medicine'- more
Miley Cyrus Shares New Album 'Something Beautiful'- Hear Don Diablo And Nelly Furtado 'Doing Nothin'- d4vd Expands 'WITHERED' With New Tracks- more
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
The Dead Daisies Stream New Album 'Lookin' For Trouble
HAIM Get Nostalgic With New Song 'Take Me Back'
ALEXSUCKS Release 'Flowers & Dirt' Video
Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans
Babymetal Announce Their Largest US Show To Date
ZFM Featuring Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'nuff And The Lucid Announce Debut Album
Sammy Hagar Looking At Doing Another Las Vegas Residency
Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP