Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans

The KISS Army Storms Vegas event will be taking place on November 14th through 16th at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and in a new interview frontman Paul Stanley gave some details about what the special event will involve.

Stanley was a guest on The 500 With Josh Adam Meyers podcast and said of the special event to celebrate the band's fan club, "This will be, for lack of a better description, it's a Kiss Kruise in Vegas. It's a Kiss Kruise without a boat or without a ship.

"We'll take over the Virgin Hotel, and all the things that people have come to expect on a Kiss Kruise will happen. It's a chance for international fans and friends to convene, as they always have.

"And there'll be Q&As, time spent with each person in the band. We will play, although looking more like this [without any makeup or special stage outfits] than in classic gear. It's gonna be really, really cool, and A lot of things are being added to it.

I would've liked to have perhaps had the menu to give to everybody a long time ago, but it's still evolving. So, there'll be great people playing, great bands, all kinds of competitions, all the things that we've done in the past on the cruise. Just like a tribal gathering with music and entertainment. Like I said, it's a landlocked Kiss Kruise."

