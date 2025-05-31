Sammy Hagar Looking At Doing Another Las Vegas Residency

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar had so much fun with his recently concluded "The Best Of All Worlds Tour Stays In Vegas The Residency" at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV, that he is in talks about launching a new residency next year.

Hagar shared the news during a new interview with 98 Rock in Baltimore and reiterated that he finds the residency format far superior to going out on tour. He said, "We're talking about making the deal for next year. If I can do those residencies, I gotta tell both of you. I'm making a true confession.

"I don't like touring. I love playing music, but I can't stand packing my suitcase and moving and moving and moving. And bad hotel rooms, bad food, and not being able to do the show as good as I wanna do it every night.

"And boy, the residency, man, you can't beat it for doing great shows and being able to, we changed the set every single night, nine shows and we didn't do the same show twice. A lot of the songs got played more than once, but we changed at least four or five songs every single night. Oh, it was fantastic. Fantastic."

Sammy shared a couple posts on social media after wrapping the Park MGM residency and included the hashtag "#WillBeBack". He wrote in the first post, "Thank you for one of the best musical three weeks of my life! #VegasRocks".

In the second post, he shared, "What a ride, Redheads! For three wild weeks, the Best of All Worlds residency lit up the Las Vegas Strip and the party kept going at Cabo Wabo Las Vegas! The band rolled through, met some fans, and had tacos and margaritas.

"This is as close as it gets to the Birthday Bash in Cabo. The energy, the love, the music... it was all right here. Thanks for making it unforgettable." And he invited fans to share their photos from the residency in the post.

