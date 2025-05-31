Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP

Island Records has released the 'Stories Of Surrender EP', a new Limited Edition 3-track Live EP from U2 frontman Bono to accompany the acclaimed Apple Original Film titled 'Bono: Stories of Surrender', also available now on Apple TV+.

The 'Stories Of Surrender EP' features live recordings of three U2 tracks - Desire, The Showman and Sunday Bloody Sunday - taken from Bono's one-man stage show of the same name, itself inspired by his bestselling memoir 'Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story'.

The 'Stories Of Surrender EP' sees Bono joined once again by musicians Gemma Doherty (Harp, Keyboard, Vocals) and Kate Ellis (Cello, Keyboard, Vocals), as well as Musical Director Jacknife Lee.

The film 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' received its worldwide premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. An abridged paperback version of the autobiography, also titled 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' and featuring a new introduction by Bono, has been published by Penguin Random House as a companion to the film and EP. Details here.

'Stories Of Surrender EP' will be available digitally on May 30th. A 7" black vinyl will be released on May 30th (Ireland, UK and Germany) and June 13th (Rest of World).

The tracklisting for 'Stories Of Surrender EP' is:

1. Desire (Stories Of Surrender Version)

2. The Showman (Stories Of Surrender Version)

3. Sunday Bloody Sunday (Stories Of Surrender Version)

