.

Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP

05-31-2025
Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP

Island Records has released the 'Stories Of Surrender EP', a new Limited Edition 3-track Live EP from U2 frontman Bono to accompany the acclaimed Apple Original Film titled 'Bono: Stories of Surrender', also available now on Apple TV+.

The 'Stories Of Surrender EP' features live recordings of three U2 tracks - Desire, The Showman and Sunday Bloody Sunday - taken from Bono's one-man stage show of the same name, itself inspired by his bestselling memoir 'Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story'.

The 'Stories Of Surrender EP' sees Bono joined once again by musicians Gemma Doherty (Harp, Keyboard, Vocals) and Kate Ellis (Cello, Keyboard, Vocals), as well as Musical Director Jacknife Lee.

The film 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' received its worldwide premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. An abridged paperback version of the autobiography, also titled 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' and featuring a new introduction by Bono, has been published by Penguin Random House as a companion to the film and EP. Details here.

'Stories Of Surrender EP' will be available digitally on May 30th. A 7" black vinyl will be released on May 30th (Ireland, UK and Germany) and June 13th (Rest of World).

The tracklisting for 'Stories Of Surrender EP' is:
1. Desire (Stories Of Surrender Version)
2. The Showman (Stories Of Surrender Version)
3. Sunday Bloody Sunday (Stories Of Surrender Version)

Related Stories
Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP

Watch Bono: Stories of Surrender First Look Trailer

Bono: Stories of Surrender Documentary Premiering on Apple TV+

U2's Bono Kicks Off Spring Run Of Stories Of Surrender Shows

U2 Members Perform NPR Tiny Desk Concert

News > Bono

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Linkin Park Extend From Zero World Reunion Tour Into 2026- Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video- Turnstile: Never Enough Coming To Movie Theaters- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More

Latest News

The Dead Daisies Stream New Album 'Lookin' For Trouble

HAIM Get Nostalgic With New Song 'Take Me Back'

ALEXSUCKS Release 'Flowers & Dirt' Video

Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans

Babymetal Announce Their Largest US Show To Date

ZFM Featuring Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'nuff And The Lucid Announce Debut Album

Sammy Hagar Looking At Doing Another Las Vegas Residency

Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP