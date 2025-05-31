The Dead Daisies Stream New Album 'Lookin' For Trouble

The Dead Daisies have released their brand new blues album, 'Lookin' For Trouble', which the supergroup recorded at the legendary Fame Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL. Prospect PR sent over these details:
From the moment the band stepped into FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama they felt the weight of history around them. The iconic space, where legends like Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett and Etta James once recorded, inspired a late-night jam session that quickly became something much bigger. Producer Marti Frederiksen pressed record, and what started as impromptu fun turned into a full-fledged album - one that captures the blues in its purest, most electrifying form. Steeped in the raw energy and rebellious spirit that shaped rock 'n' roll, the album finds the band reimagining blues standards with the same firepower that has fueled their decade-long run.
Across ten powerhouse tracks, Lookin' For Trouble breathes new life into legendary songs, with The Dead Daisies putting their own stamp on each one. The band's high-voltage take on Robert Johnson's "Crossroads" - the song that gave rise to blues mythology, kicked off the album rollout with a scorching tribute to the Delta blues legend.
"Crossroads by Delta bluesman Robert Johnson has created a myth so large that it's been etched into the very foundation of rock 'n' roll lore," says bassist Michael Devin. "Many bands have covered 'Crossroads' over the years, now we've covered it in our own way."
The band's rendition has already been met with praise, with Raised by Cassettes calling it "a high-energy, soul-drenched performance that bridges past and present."
The release of the second single, "Boom Boom" - a gritty, hard-hitting take on the John Lee Hooker classic channels the swagger and soul of Hooker's original, inspired by his time at Detroit's Apex Bar, where the bartender Willa would famously scold him, "Boom Boom, you late again!" The phrase sparked one of his biggest crossover hits, and now The Dead Daisies bring that same playful edge and infectious rhythm to their high-octane version.
"He thought it was a great title and wrote the song," says frontman John Corabi. "He recorded it with the legendary Motown session band The Funk Brothers, and we couldn't pass up the opportunity to put our spin on it!!!" The result is a riff-heavy, blues-drenched anthem that pays tribute while making it unmistakably their own.
Elsewhere on the album, the band tears through classics like "Going Down" (Freddie King) and "Little Red Rooster" (Rufus Thomas), putting their own hard-hitting spin on these blues staples. The tracklist also includes smoldering renditions of "Born Under A Bad Sign" (Albert King), "Sweet Home Chicago" (Robert Johnson), and "The Thrill Is Gone" (B.B. King), each one injected with The Dead Daisies' signature grit and intensity.
As the album drops, the spotlight turns to the electrifying focus track, "Black Betty". Originally written and released by Lead Belly, The Dead Daisies crank the energy all the way up with a thunderous rendition that blends raw blues power with a Daisies spin. It's a bold, centerpiece that captures the spirit of the album - unapologetic, soulful, and steeped in tradition.
"Black Betty" is an old working blues hymn that was sung by Lead Belly and made famous by Ram Jam as a rock song. Our version is a brand-new take on it. We hope you like it as much as we do!" - Doug Aldrich
At its core, Lookin' For Trouble is a testament to the enduring power of the blues. The band approached the album with a deep respect for the genre's origins, recording the songs live to capture the spontaneity and emotion that make blues so timeless.
"This album is our love letter to the blues," says John Corabi. "When I first heard blues, it was through bands like Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones. The deeper I researched my heroes, the deeper I got into the history of this music. The blues is the soul of rock 'n' roll - it's in everything we do."
Guitarist Doug Aldrich adds, "We cut these songs live, in the same room where so many legends recorded. It was all about feel, capturing the rawness and authenticity that makes blues so powerful."
Complementing the album is an upcoming documentary exploring the rich history of the blues and the band's experience recording at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and reflections on the genre's impact, it will premiere on June 5th with Glide Magazine in the US.
The Dead Daisies Give John Lee Hooker's 'Boom Boom' A Thunderous Makeover
The Dead Daisies Take On Blues Classic 'Crossroads'
The Dead Daisies Reveal 'Love That'll Never Be' Video
Doug Aldrich Underwent Cancer Surgery (2024 In Review)
Sammy Hagar Looking At Doing Another Las Vegas Residency- Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans- Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP- more
Linkin Park Extend From Zero World Reunion Tour Into 2026- Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video- Turnstile: Never Enough Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Ashley Monroe Teams Up With Brittney Spencer for 'Bitter Swisher Sweet'- Grace Potter Delivers T Bone Burnett Produced Album 'Medicine'- more
Miley Cyrus Shares New Album 'Something Beautiful'- Hear Don Diablo And Nelly Furtado 'Doing Nothin'- d4vd Expands 'WITHERED' With New Tracks- more
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
The Dead Daisies Stream New Album 'Lookin' For Trouble
HAIM Get Nostalgic With New Song 'Take Me Back'
ALEXSUCKS Release 'Flowers & Dirt' Video
Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans
Babymetal Announce Their Largest US Show To Date
ZFM Featuring Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'nuff And The Lucid Announce Debut Album
Sammy Hagar Looking At Doing Another Las Vegas Residency
Stream Bono's New 'Stories Of Surrender' EP