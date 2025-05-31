.

The Kinks Stream Video For Remastered 1981 Classic 'Destroyer'

Bruce Henne | 05-31-2025
(hennemusic) The Kinks are streaming a new video for the remastered version of their 1981 classic, "Destroyer", as the latest preview to the band's forthcoming package "The Journey - Part 3."

The second single from the UK outfit's 1981 album, "Give the People What They Want", is featured on the final part of The Kinks' special 60th Anniversary Anthology series - the first ever to be curated by the band.

Due July 11 via BMG and remastered by Ray Davies, "Part 3" covers the group's transformative RCA/Arista period spanning 1977 to 1984, which saw The Kinks finally break America, leaving behind their iconic pop and experimental phases, and returning to a fresh and concise style of classic songwriting that draws on their own distinct British sense of self.

The package also includes a full concert performance at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1993. Get more details and stream "Destroyer" here

News > The Kinks

