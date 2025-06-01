The Living Tombstone Share Videos For 'Rust' Album Tracks

Electronic rock duo The Living Tombstone just released their sophomore album "Rust" and have also shared visualizer and music videos for each track of the album.
"Writing this album with Yoav has been enormously rewarding and challenging as an artist and songwriter," shared Sam Haft. "Although inspired by themes of social injustice, authoritarianism, and dystopia, Rust also reflects an optimism that we're capable of truly confronting the issues we face as a species to fight for a better tomorrow."
"This album has been a huge challenge," added Yoav Landau. "The writing and music production with Sam took 6 years. I'm glad I was on this journey creating Rust, I love you to the fans, friends, and family. Hope you enjoy the album."
