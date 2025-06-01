Thom Yorke Releases Theme Song To New Apple TV Series 'Smoke'

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has shared "Dialing In", the theme song to the forthcoming Apple TV+ series "Smoke", which will be premiering on the streaming service on June 27th. Listen-Up sent over these details:

Existing Thom Yorke fans may recognize the track as one he's previously performed live, now available for the first time on streaming platforms. Originally titled 'Gawpers', the unreleased track contained parallels with the themes of Smoke, having been fine-tuned to underscore the show's themes even further.

"Working with Thom Yorke was as much an honour for me as working with Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese or Richard Price," says Smoke creator and executive producer Dennis Lehane. "I've somehow been blessed with collaborating with living legends who were also formative influences on my own creative life. Thom is definitely that. In addition, he took a basic concept I gave him and delivered a song that perfectly embodies the show and absolutely crushes."

'Dialing In' is out now in both standard and Atmos formats - hear it in the official Apple TV+ trailer for Smoke, also out today. Smoke launches globally on Apple TV+ June 27, 2025.

