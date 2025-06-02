.

06-02-2025
Eagles In The Studio For 'One Of These Nights' 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary of the Eagles' "One Of These Nights" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: Driving halfway across America not long after the June 1975 release of One of These Nights by The Eagles is when I truly realized just how massively popular this band had become.

This was long before 21st century satellite radio, so driving 1400 miles from Lincoln NE to Hartford CT meant re-tuning the car radio about every seventy-five miles or so to a new local station. And every one, whether AM or FM, big city signal or small, were playing "One of These Nights","Lyin' Eyes", and "Take It to the Limit" as if their FCC licenses depended on it.

All three of those hits from the album One of These Nights went Top 10, with the album topping the Billboard sales chart and "Lyin' Eyes" winning a Grammy. Original Eagles singer/bass player Randy Meisner, now gone, and the late Eagles co-founder singer/guitarist Glenn Frey joined me here In the Studio in a classic rock interview that is precious now about the album which single-handedly took country and western music from the bunkhouse to Broadway, permanently jettisoning the qualifier "and western" in the process by taking the longhorns off of Hank Williams' Cadillac.

Stream the episode here

