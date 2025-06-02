Failure's 'Every Time You Lose Your Mind' Documentary Coming

The band Failure have announced that their new documentary "Every Time You Lose Your Mind" will premiere June 26th at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, CA with the band performing a rare acoustic set before the film starts.

The film will be then make its broadcast premiere the new day on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+ June 27th. Their camp sent over the details: Like a falling satellite blazing across the musical landscape, Failure flamed-out in the late '90s - their promising rise derailed by drug addiction and record company inertia. But the pioneering trio left a profound imprint that transcended their affiliation with the LA alt-rock scene. Every Time You Lose Your Mind documents the origins, downfall and rebirth of a band that's beloved by their peers and multiple generations of fans.

"Our fans have connected with the themes of depression and addiction in our music," notes Andrews. "The film crystallizes those connections and, ultimately, communicates hope. We're a band that faced a specific set of challenges and somehow managed to survive and thrive. It's a story about resilience, finding ways to cope, and not giving up."

Over the course of six albums, Failure has exerted a similar effect on listeners. Their musical communion has intrigued critics, fans, and peers for nearly three decades. Following Comfort and Magnified, the trio created what is largely considered one of the '90s most influential and innovative albums: Fantastic Planet. The 17-track collection not only earned rave reviews and a trove of new fans but saw the band headline Lollapalooza's second stage and craft one of the era's most recognizable videos ("Stuck on You"). The album's legend grew over the ensuing years, eventually spawning retrospective think pieces from the likes of Rolling Stone, Noisey (Vice), Decibel Magazine, and more. Failure has been honored with covers by A Perfect Circle, Paramore, Cave In, Melissa Auf de Maur, and more. After a 17-year hiatus, they returned with The Heart Is a Monster in 2015, inciting the applause of Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly, and Stereogum who said upon the album's release: "this is a pretty big deal." Their most recent album is 2021's Wild Type Droid, recorded in the midst of the global pandemic.

Related Stories

The Wildhearts Return With 'Failure Is The Mother Of Success'

Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed

Kill The Fall Unleash New Song 'Excess Of Failure'

Failure Share 'Heliotropic' From We Are Hallucinations Concert Film

News > Failure