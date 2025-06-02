Kid Rock To Appear On Fox and Friends Live From The Detroit Cowboy

Kid Rock will be appearing on the FOX News morning show FOX & Friends live from his brand new Nashville steakhouse The Detroit Cowboy tomorrow morning (June 3rd).
Rock shared the following details from the television show's announcement, "Be part of the live national broadcast. Feast on Kid Rock's favorite breakfast of steak and eggs along with donuts and coffee. With a portion of the proceeds donated to the Kid Rock Foundation. $45 per person including tax and tip. You might end up on TV (look sharp, y'all)
"Reservations are required to sit inside for the live show - grab your spot now at https://thedetroitcowboy.com/nashville-the-detroit-cowboy-events
"Heads-up: The restaurant will be closed the rest of Tuesday for a private, invite-only Grand Opening event that night. This is your only shot to get in on Day 1."
