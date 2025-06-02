Sammy Hagar Reveals Over $1 Million Raised At OK Kid's Korral Benefit

Sammy Hagar took to social media to celebrating raising over $1 million at the 21st Annual Toby Keith & Friends Annual fundraiser benefitting the OK Kid's Korral.

The former Van Halen frontman took over hosting duties at the special benefit for his late friend, the country music legend Toby Keith. Sammy shared this recap via Facebook, "I had the honor of hosting the 21st annual @okkidscorral event, and before one auction item was sold, we raised $150,000.

"I opened the night with a $10K donation from the @hagarfamilyfoundation and asked the sold-out crowd, 'Anybody out there wanna match that to get this party started?'

"The first hand went up offering $25K, then Trish Keith (Toby's amazing wife) jumped in with another $25K... and it took off from there. I had an absolute blast and would do it again in a heartbeat. Toby would've done that and more for me any day. In fact, back in 2017 while filming Rock & Roll Road Trip, he took me to the OK Kids Corral. I was so inspired, I pledged my support on the spot.

"When Trish asked me to host and perform this year, there was no question. I dropped everything to be there. It was a beautiful, heart-and-soul kind of night-and his family knows I'm all in.

"We raised over $1 million and that's gonna help a lot of families staying at the kids korral. Let's keep this thing going forever. For Toby. For the kids."

