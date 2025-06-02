The Osbournes Going To Comic Con

It looks like Ozzy Osbourne will be following up his final performance in his hometown of Birmingham, England at the Back To The Beginning concert on July 5th by appearing at Comic Con in the city the following week with his family.

The Osbournes, Ozzy, his wife and manager Sharon, daughter Kelly, and son Jack have been booked to appear at the Comic Con Midlands, which will be taking place at Birmingham's NEC on July 12th and 13th.

Organizers said of the event, " "We're all a fan of something, and Comic Con Midlands is the best place to celebrate all things pop culture. As well as having the chance to meet your heroes, get an item signed or a photo, many guests will also appear live onstage so you'll get to hear directly about their new projects and previous roles."

