Kansas Reschedule Tour Dates Due To Illness

Rock legends Kansas have been forced to reschedule several stops of their current tour due to an illness suffered by a member of 38 Special, their touring partners for the trek.
The band shared the following details about the dates in question: Friday, June 6th - Allianz Amphitheater in Richmond, VA will now be on Sunday, June 29th with The Outlaws as special guest.
Saturday, June 7th - The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD will now be on Sunday, August 24th with Jefferson Starship as special guest (rather than the Outlaws who were originally scheduled).
The show on Sunday, June 8th - Catholic Health Amphitheater in Farmingville, NY will take place as scheduled with The Outlaws joining the show and 38 Special not performing.
All tickets for the original date will be honored for the newly scheduled dates. Please contact your original point of purchase for any ticketing questions.
Both groups wish to sincerely thank their fans as well as all venue staff and support services for this unfortunate, but necessary postponement and change.
