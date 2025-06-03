Singled Out: Terra Renae's Ignite Me

Louisville-based pop artist Terra Renae just released her new single "Ignite Me" as she kicked off a European tour with Macy Gray, and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Her Here is the story:

"Ignite Me" was born from the ashes of negativity. I wrote it during a time when I felt underestimated, dismissed, and criticized, sometimes loudly, sometimes quietly. People often think kindness is weakness, and I wanted to shatter that illusion. I needed to tell the world that just because I lead with heart doesn't mean I don't have fire.

The first line "If still waters run the deepest / then mine's got no bottom" isn't just poetry, it's truth. I've always felt everything deeply, thought too much, and cared too hard. That depth used to feel like a burden. But now, I realize it's my power. My emotions, my pain, even the hate thrown at me, none of it broke me. It just fed the flame.

Writing "Ignite Me" was like pouring gasoline on everything I'd held inside. The chorus came out in one breath: "Ignite me / You comment with cruelty / But it only fueled me." That wasn't just a hook, it was a realization. Every time someone tried to dim my light, they ended up making it brighter. The hate didn't stop me. It triggered something bigger. Stronger. Louder.

I've failed, publicly and privately. I've been humbled, and I've been hurt. But every single time, I've bounced back. That's why in the pre-chorus I say, "don't accept defeat / I can take the heat." Because I've lived that line. I know what it's like to be down, but I also know the power of refusing to stay there. There's strength in surviving, but there's even more power in thriving after the fall.

The second verse is about transformation. "If the ashes make the phoenix / Then I've earned my wings." I've earned every bit of growth I've fought for. That line means everything to me. Turning pain into beauty isn't easy, but it's what I strive to do, not just in music, but in life.

Having Macy Gray on this song was surreal. Her voice is one of a kind, and she brought so much soul to "Ignite Me." I didn't want the backing vocals to just be background, I wanted them to feel like a force. Macy's vocals became that fire behind the fire. She understood what I was trying to say, and she delivered it with raw, unapologetic emotion. She also vocal produced the track, and her guidance pushed me to go deeper and sing with even more intention.

I was lucky to work with some incredible people on this song, Mikal Blue, Epic Mazur, and my husband Praveen Arla, who co-wrote and co-produced it. Darius Coleman also helped shape the song's message, he just gets how to turn emotion into melody.

The mix by Dave Pensado brought the whole track to life, and Gentry Studer mastered it with that final magic touch.

But at its core, "Ignite Me" isn't about production or credits, it's about truth. My truth. It's about rising up when people expect you to fall. About using pain as fuel. About finding your voice when others try to silence it. I hope that translates to listeners.

That's why the bridge is so bold "IG-NI-TE-ME." It's a battle cry. A dare. If you think you're going to break me, think again. If you think hate is going to stop me, you're just adding to the fire.

I hope when people hear this song, they feel their own strength reflected back at them. Whether you've been underestimated, heartbroken, overlooked, or torn down, this song is for you. For us. Let the world try to dim your light. Let them try to smother your flame.

And then... let them watch you burn brighter.

