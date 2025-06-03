.

Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs

06-03-2025
Five Finger Death Punch have explained the reasons why they decided to completely re-record their classic songs for their "20 Years of Five Finger Death Punch - Best Of, Volume 1" release.

The group shared the following on social media about the very special project, "This summer marks the 20th anniversary of Five Finger Death Punch! To honor that milestone, we're releasing 20 Years of Five Finger Death Punch - Best Of, Volume 1. But this isn't just a remix or a remaster - these are full re-recordings. Complete 2025 versions of the songs you know by heart.

"It's both a celebration and a necessity. Like many artists, we found out that our original master recordings had been sold without our knowledge - and without the opportunity to reclaim them. Unfortunately, this is all too common in today's music industry, especially with the rise of massive catalog acquisitions by investors who often have no connection to the art or the artists.

"One of the most public examples of this happened to Taylor Swift. She chose to re-record her catalog - and thanks to a loyal, passionate fanbase, she succeeded. That path made sense to us, too. Our fans have always had our backs, and this re-recorded album is both a thank you and a reclamation.

"This past Friday, it was announced that @taylorswift has now regained full control of her original catalog. That's a huge victory - congratulations to her for not only standing her ground, but for showing the rest of us that it's possible. Her fight opened the door for this conversation.

"To any artist this has happened to - or might happen to in the future - know this: there are options. If you have loyal fans, there are remedies. There are ways forward.

"This is ours..."

