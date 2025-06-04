Frank Beard Returns To ZZ Top's Elevation Tour

(hennemusic) ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has rejoined the band's Elevation Tour.
The rocker returned to the stage for a June 1 show in Victoria, BC after leaving the series in March to deal with foot and ankle issues which band management reveals have been resolved, and Beard is set to see the tour through to its completion in October. "It's good to be back," says Beard. "See you out there."
"We're happy that Frank is back with (bassist) Elwood (Francis) and yours truly, BFG," added Billy Gibbons. "We missed him and are looking forward to turning it up and rocking out with him as has been the case for the last few hundred or so decades. His complete recovery is cause for celebration and that's just what we intend to do on an open-ended basis. Welcome back, pardner!"
In Beard's absence, ZZ Top enlisted longtime tech member, percussionist and drummer, John Douglas to step in; Douglas has maintained a close relationship with Beard and the bandmates, having served with the group in the past (Douglas previously filled in when Frank underwent in an emergency appendectomy in Paris, back in 2002).
