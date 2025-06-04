Metallica Share 'Ain't My B****' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming a lyric video for their track "Ain't My B****" which comes from the forthcoming remastered and expanded editions of their 1996 album, "Load."
Due June 13, "Load" will be released in multiple formats, including standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), a 3CD Expanded Edition, and, a mammoth Deluxe Box Set.
Also - for the first time ever - the 2LP, 3CD Expanded, and deluxe digital versions feature the extended version of "The Outlaw Torn," originally edited for release due to the time constraints of CDs in the 90s.
Metallica's sixth studio record was remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering with Greg Fidelman overseeing.
The original 1996 release delivered the group its second straight US No. 1 and went on to sold more than 5 million copies in the region.
Check out the remastered version of "Ain't My B****" here
