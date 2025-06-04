Original Alice Cooper Band Release 'Wild Ones' Video

The original Alice Cooper Band are giving fans a second taste of their first new album together in over 50 years, with the release of their new single "Wild Ones" and an accompanying video.
The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper", which will arrive on July 25th and was produced by Bob Ezrin. The record features the original band lineup of Alice, joined by Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway, and Neal Smith, with a special appearance by Glen Buxton.
"Wild Ones" follows the album's lead single "Black Mamba" that features legendary Doors star Robby Krieger. The new single was inspired by the classic 1953 Marlon Brando film of "The Wild Ones". Watch the video below:
