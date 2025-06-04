Traffic co-founder Dave Mason has announced that he has been forced to cancel all of his tour dates the remainder of the year due to "ongoing health issues stemming from the infection [he] battled in March"
Mason shared the following on social media about the decision to pull the dates and his health battle, "I'm incredibly grateful to my team of doctors-this has been challenging territory, to say the least.
"A heartfelt thank you to all the fans, and to my family, band, agents, and the venues who've waited patiently and supported me throughout this journey. Your kind messages have lifted my spirits more than words can express.
"Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep. God bless, Dave"
Traffic Legend Dave Mason Hospitalized With Series Infection
Alan Parsons, Dave Mason And More Part Of 2025 On The Blue Cruise
Traffic Legend Dave Mason Cancels Tour Due To Serious Heart Condition
Dave Mason and Joe Bonamassa Reimagine 'Dear Mr. Fantasy'
Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern- Traffic's Dave Mason Cancels All Tour Dates For Health Reasons- Original Alice Cooper Band 'Wild Ones' Video- more
Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs- Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'- 'Back To The Future' Guitar Missing- more
Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1 With 'Whiskey Drink'- Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Broken Branches Tour- Kameron Marlowe Seventeen Headline Tour- more
Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour- Gigi Perez Announces At The Beach, In Every Life Tour- Sparks Score Career High With 'Mad!' Album- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Traffic Icon Dave Mason Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates For Health Reasons
Original Alice Cooper Band Release 'Wild Ones' Video
Journey Legend Steve Perry Auctioning Items For LA Fire Relief
Tim Morse Remasters and Expands 'Transformation' For 20th Anniversary
Paleface Swiss Tribute Fans With 'I Am A Cursed One' Video
Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern
Frank Beard Returns To ZZ Top's Elevation Tour
Metallica Share 'Ain't My B****' Lyric Video