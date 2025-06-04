Traffic Icon Dave Mason Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates For Health Reasons

Traffic co-founder Dave Mason has announced that he has been forced to cancel all of his tour dates the remainder of the year due to "ongoing health issues stemming from the infection [he] battled in March"

Mason shared the following on social media about the decision to pull the dates and his health battle, "I'm incredibly grateful to my team of doctors-this has been challenging territory, to say the least.

"A heartfelt thank you to all the fans, and to my family, band, agents, and the venues who've waited patiently and supported me throughout this journey. Your kind messages have lifted my spirits more than words can express.

"Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep. God bless, Dave"

