.

Traffic Icon Dave Mason Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates For Health Reasons

06-04-2025
Traffic Icon Dave Mason Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates For Health Reasons

Traffic co-founder Dave Mason has announced that he has been forced to cancel all of his tour dates the remainder of the year due to "ongoing health issues stemming from the infection [he] battled in March"

Mason shared the following on social media about the decision to pull the dates and his health battle, "I'm incredibly grateful to my team of doctors-this has been challenging territory, to say the least.

"A heartfelt thank you to all the fans, and to my family, band, agents, and the venues who've waited patiently and supported me throughout this journey. Your kind messages have lifted my spirits more than words can express.

"Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep. God bless, Dave"

Related Stories
Traffic Icon Dave Mason Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates For Health Reasons

Traffic Legend Dave Mason Hospitalized With Series Infection

Alan Parsons, Dave Mason And More Part Of 2025 On The Blue Cruise

Traffic Legend Dave Mason Cancels Tour Due To Serious Heart Condition

Dave Mason and Joe Bonamassa Reimagine 'Dear Mr. Fantasy'

News > Dave Mason

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern- Traffic's Dave Mason Cancels All Tour Dates For Health Reasons- Original Alice Cooper Band 'Wild Ones' Video- more

Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs- Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'- 'Back To The Future' Guitar Missing- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1 With 'Whiskey Drink'- Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Broken Branches Tour- Kameron Marlowe Seventeen Headline Tour- more

-
Day In Pop

Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour- Gigi Perez Announces At The Beach, In Every Life Tour- Sparks Score Career High With 'Mad!' Album- more

Reviews

Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Latest News

Traffic Icon Dave Mason Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates For Health Reasons

Original Alice Cooper Band Release 'Wild Ones' Video

Journey Legend Steve Perry Auctioning Items For LA Fire Relief

Tim Morse Remasters and Expands 'Transformation' For 20th Anniversary

Paleface Swiss Tribute Fans With 'I Am A Cursed One' Video

Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern

Frank Beard Returns To ZZ Top's Elevation Tour

Metallica Share 'Ain't My B****' Lyric Video