Heart Offer Reward For Stolen Instruments

Bruce Henne | 06-05-2025
(hennemusic) Legendary rockers Heart are offering a reward for the return of a pair of custom instruments that were stolen prior to their May 31st show in Atlantic City, NJ.

"On the eve of their highly anticipated tour launch at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, members of the legendary rock band Heart were devastated to discover that two irreplaceable instruments were stolen from the venue, where gear had been set up the day prior to the show," shared the group on social media.

"Among the missing items is a custom-built, one-of-a-kind purple sparkly baritone Telecaster with a hand-painted headstock, crafted specifically for Nancy Wilson. Also taken was a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years."

"These instruments are more than just tools of our trade - they're extensions of our musical souls," says Wilson. "The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul's mandolin has been with him for decades. We're heartbroken, and we're asking for their safe return - no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable."

