Metallica Share Classic Performance of 'Bleeding Me'

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a vintage performance of the "Load" track, "Bleeding Me", in the latest preview to the release of the upcoming Remastered Deluxe Box Set of the project.
The band was filmed at Stockholm Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on November 16, 1996. Due June 13 and dubbed "The Whole Kitchen Sink," the box includes more than 10 lbs of content across six pieces of vinyl, 15 CDs, four DVDs, a 128-page book, and reproduced memorabilia.
The remastered "Load" will also be available in multiple formats, including standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), as well as a 3CD Expanded Edition.
And, for the first time ever, the 2LP, 3CD Expanded, and deluxe digital versions feature the extended version of "The Outlaw Torn," originally edited for release due to the time constraints of CDs in the 90s.
